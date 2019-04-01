FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ex-school bus driver accused of sex with student in Alabama

 
DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a former school bus driver has been accused of having sex with an Alabama high school student younger than 19 in 2017.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets 50-year-old Mark McAnally was arrested Sunday. The sheriff’s office says he’s charged with engaging in a sex act as a school employee with an Albert P. Brewer high school student.

County Board of Education records show McAnally resigned as a bus driver from Lacey’s Spring School last year. It is unclear what his position was at the time of the allegation.

County schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins says the district has been cooperating with authorities for over a year.

McAnally is jailed on a $10,000 bond. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment for him.