Sub teacher admits having sex with student in cemetery

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A substitute teacher has admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old student in a car parked in a Pennsylvania cemetery earlier this year.

Forty-nine-year-old Kelly Aldinger of Pen Argyl pleaded guilty Thursday to institutional sexual assault in the case.

Authorities say the married Easton woman met the boy when he was her 16-year-old student at Easton Area High School. Investigators say they were caught having sex in a car on May 6 in Easton Cemetery, and both told investigators that they’ve had a sexual relationship since last fall.

Following her arrest, her employer announced she was indefinitely suspended from working in any school district contracting with the company.

Aldinger is scheduled to be sentenced in December.