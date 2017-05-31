Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Transgender student wins appeal in final week of school

By CARA LOMBARDO
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court says a transgender student who identifies as a male should be able to use the boys’ bathroom at his Wisconsin high school.

Ashton Whitaker, who will graduate from Kenosha’s Tremper High School this week, first asked to use the boys’ bathroom as a sophomore. That set off a nearly yearlong legal battle with the school district.

In September, U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper granted Whitaker permission to use the boys’ bathroom at school. On Tuesday, the second-to-last day of Whitaker’s senior year, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that decision.

“I am thrilled that the 7th Circuit recognized my right to be treated as the boy that I am at school,” Whitaker said in a statement distributed by the Transgender Law Center. “As I look forward to college next year, I hope my case will help other transgender students in Kenosha and elsewhere to just be treated the same as everyone else without facing discrimination and harassment from school administrators.”

Other news
FILE - Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., center, talks with reporters following a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Horsford is joined by, from left, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo. The Congressional Black Caucus is pushing the White House, Justice Department and the Department of Education to adopt an “aggressive legal strategy” to scrutinize recent changes to Florida's Black history curriculum. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Black lawmakers press Justice and Education Departments to investigate Florida’s race curriculum
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel
FILE - New Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks at his introduction ceremony in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday, July 14, 2023, and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)
Jeremy Pruitt returns to alma mater as PE teacher, junior high hoops coach

Ilona Turner, legal director for the Transgender Law Center and one of the attorneys who helped represent Whitaker, said though the ruling only applies to Whitaker, it sets precedent that a federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in public schools protects transgender people.

“This is just another building block on the large and growing number of courts to hold that discrimination against transgender people is illegal,” she said.

Kenosha Unified School District had argued that the federal law doesn’t apply to transgender people as a group and that the harm to other students of Whitaker using the boys’ bathroom, particularly to male students, outweighs any harm to Whitaker. It also urged the appeals court to reconsider whether the case should be thrown out. Ronald Stadler, a lawyer for the school district, didn’t immediately return a message.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Ann Claire Williams declined to reconsider and rejected the district’s other arguments, saying harms to others are speculative while harms to Whitaker are well-documented. Those include suicidal thoughts as well as medical issues stemming from avoiding the bathroom.

According to the lawsuit, when Whitaker first asked to use the boys’ bathroom, the school said he could either use a gender-neutral bathroom in the school’s main office or the girls’ bathroom. He used the boys’ bathroom anyway without issue for six months, it says, until a teacher saw him washing his hands there and reported it to school administration.

Turner, who works with the Transgender Law Center, said Whitaker’s win could impact a case with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — that of Gavin Grimm, a transgender high school senior in Virginia who sued his school board for the right to use the boys’ bathroom. The U.S. Supreme Court was set to hear his case but sent it back to the lower court after President Donald Trump’s administration revoked guidance from former President Barack Obama directing public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms aligned with their gender identities.

___

Follow Cara Lombardo on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CaraRLombardo