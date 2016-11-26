Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Police investigate man’s killing in during alleged break-in

 
WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A man is dead in Pennsylvania after police say he allegedly went to buy marijuana at the house of another man who shot and killed him.

Cecil Township police Chief Shawn Bukovinsky said Friday night that the dead man was acquainted with the homeowner and had previously had an altercation with him. Bukovinsky said the man shot had been accompanied by two people.

The homeowner’s sister called 911 to report the man had shot someone he believed to be breaking into his home.

Police were still investigating. No names have been released.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a man living at the address was charged early Saturday with drug counts. He had been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor drug charges in August.