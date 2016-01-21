FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Timeline of events in Alexander Litvinenko investigation

By The Associated Press
 
LONDON (AP) — A British judge has published a report on the 2006 death of former Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko, saying President Vladimir Putin probably approved a plan by the Russian security service to kill him with poison. Here is a timeline of events surrounding the case:

— 2000: Litvinenko flees Russia and seeks political asylum in Britain, which was granted the following year.

— 2002: Litvinenko co-writes a book in which he accuses his former FSB superiors of carrying out a number of Russian apartment block bombings in 1999, which were blamed on Chechen militants.

— Nov. 1, 2006: Litvinenko falls violently ill after drinking tea with two Russian men, Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun, at the Millenium Hotel in London.

— Nov. 20, 2006: The Kremlin dismisses allegations that Russia’s government poisoned Litvinenko as “sheer nonsense.”

— Nov. 23, 2006: Litvinenko dies at 43 after a heart attack in London’s University College Hospital. A day later Litvinenko’s family releases a statement accusing Putin of involvement in his death. His death is blamed on poisoning from radioactive polonium-210.

— 2007: British prosecutors charge Lugovoi, an ex-FSB agent, with murder, but Moscow refuses to extradite him. As a result of the tussle, Britain and Russia both expel embassy staff and diplomatic relations drop to a low.

— 2013: An inquest into Litvinenko’s killing — the usual method of examining an unexplained death — is stalled after it was barred from considering secret evidence about the possible role of the Russian state.

— July 2014: Britain announces that in place of an inquest, Judge Robert Owen will instead chair a public inquiry into Litvinenko’s death.

— Jan. 2015: The inquiry opens. Owen holds 34 days of public hearings and also looks at secret intelligence evidence behind closed doors.

— Jan. 21, 2016: The inquiry report is published. Judge Owen says there was a “strong probability” that the FSB directed the killing of Litvinenko and that the operation was “probably approved” by Putin.