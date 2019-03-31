FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
KCU Joplin to share research lab with Missouri Southern

 
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences is planning to open a laboratory at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin to provide research opportunities to faculty and students.

KCU Joplin is an osteopathic medical school that teaches student doctors who to treat patients with diseases and disorders.

Jeff Staudinger, chairman of the school’s basic science division, said the medical research lab would help understand how the diseases occur to help with prevention.

The Joplin Globe reports Missouri Southern invited KCU Joplin to share the research space located at an annex.

The lab is still being set up, and students from both campuses are being recruited. Work in the lab is expected to begin this summer.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com