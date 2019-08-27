FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Correction: Property Taxes-Connecticut story

 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — In a story Aug. 26 about an analysis of local property taxes in Connecticut, The Associated Press, relying on figures provided by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, reported erroneously the number of cities and towns that increased property tax rates for the new fiscal year. Increases were seen in 79 cities and towns, not 91.

A corrected version of the story is below:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new analysis by the state’s largest association of cities and towns shows 79 Connecticut municipalities increased property tax rates for the new fiscal year.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities report, released Monday, indicates local taxes on real property, such as homes and vehicles, now total more than $11 billion. That’s an increase of at least $500 million since 2017.

The report says that figure exceeds the state’s largest revenue generator, the personal income tax, which generated nearly $10.8 billion in 2018.

The per capital property tax burden in Connecticut is now $2,847, which the report says is the third highest in the U.S.

Executive Director Joe DeLong says the study shows the need for adequate state aid to help municipalities provide significant property tax relief to taxpayers.