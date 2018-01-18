FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Arkansas court: Lawmakers can’t waive state’s suit immunity

By ANDREW DeMILLO
 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Legislature can’t loosen the state’s immunity from lawsuits, the state’s highest court found Thursday in a ruling that critics said would give officials “king-like” protection from court challenges on a number of fronts.

In a 5-2 ruling, the court said a 2006 measure allowing lawsuits against the state seeking damages for violations of its minimum wage law conflicted with the Arkansas Constitution granting sovereign immunity from suits in state court. The court ruled against a former bookstore manager at a community college in Mena who sued the school for failing to pay him for working overtime.

“The General Assembly does not have the power to override a constitutional provision,” Chief Justice Dan Kemp wrote in the ruling.

The decision doesn’t necessarily prevent all lawsuits against Arkansas in state court. The Supreme Court has recognized an exemption to that immunity when the state is acting illegally or unconstitutionally, or if a state official refuses to do a purely ministerial action required by the state. The court also noted that residents seeking monetary damages can go before the state Claims Commission.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues

The two justices who dissented from the ruling said it would create “complete disarray” on Arkansas’ sovereign immunity and could affect a wide range of cases including whistleblower and Freedom of Information Act lawsuits.

“The majority’s opinion transforms the state to king-like status and makes ‘the king can do no wrong’ theory absolute,” Justice Karen Baker wrote in the dissenting opinion.

An attorney for Matthew Andrews, who filed the lawsuit, said the ruling removes a key protection for state employees.

“What it does is it makes state employees, to a degree, second-class citizens when it comes to protection of their wage rights and that’s unfortunate because we need people to want to work for the government,” Josh Sanford said.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said the Republican was pleased with the ruling, saying she believed “the Constitution is clear and must be followed.”

The University of Arkansas system’s attorney also said he was pleased with the decision. The system’s Board of Trustees was the defendant in in the former employee’s suit.

“The court properly focused on the plain meaning of the Constitution’s sovereign-immunity provision, its historical context, and decades of judicial precedents that squarely addressed the constitutionality of statutory waivers,” said David Curran, the system’s associate general counsel.

___

Follow Andrew DeMillo on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ademillo