Yankees get jeered in Boston for crossing union picket line

 
BOSTON (AP) — The New York Yankees are drawing boos in some corners of Boston, but not for their bitter rivalry to the Red Sox.

Yankees players were seen crossing a labor union picket line in front of the downtown Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Thursday. The team faces the Red Sox in a playoff series starting Friday night.

Brian Lang, president of Local 26 of Unite Here, called Yankees players “scabs” and urged striking hotel workers to chant “Yankees Suck” on Friday.

Professional baseball players are members of the MLB player’s union. A union spokesman told the Boston Globe the hotel workers “deserve our support.”

More than 1,500 unionized workers went on strike starting Wednesday at seven Marriott-owned hotels in Boston, including the Ritz-Carlton.

Marriott hotel workers in San Francisco, Sacramento and Oakland also went on strike.