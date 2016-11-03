Wrong-way driver crash on I-94 kills 4 people, hurt 2 more

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
DEERFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Four people were killed and two more critically injured in a crash the Wisconsin State Patrol says was caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 near Deerfield.

Officers responded to a complaint of a sport utility vehicle being driven erratically about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The SUV turned around and headed against traffic, colliding with two cars.

Three passengers in one car were pronounced dead at the scene — 26-year-old and 28-year-old women from Milwaukee and a 26-year-old man from Waterloo. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car died at the scene. He was a 23-year-old man from Northbrook, Illinois.

The driver of the SUV was identified as a 32-year-old man from Waunakee. He suffered life-threatening injuries. Officials say alcohol is suspected to be a factor.