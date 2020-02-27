U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Vacation rentals decline on Oahu, increase on other islands

 
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority has made public data showing the number of short-term vacation rentals on Oahu continued to decline, while the state’s other islands had increases.

Oahu had 30,000 fewer short-term rental nights available in January 2020 compared to the same month last year, a 13% decline, Hawaii Public Radio reported Wednesday.

The City and County of Honolulu adopted a law in 2019 aimed at cracking down on unpermitted use of houses and condos as vacation rentals. The practice had been illegal since 1989, but was largely viewed as unenforceable.

The new ordinance allows authorities to issue violation notices based on a property being advertised as a short-term rental. Inspectors previously had to catch violators renting a property for a period of less than 30 days.

Despite the overall decrease across Oahu, there was an increase of almost 12% in short-term rentals offered in Waikiki, where rentals of less than 30 days remain legal.

Owners in neighborhoods such as Waikiki that are zoned as resort districts are allowed to operate short-term rentals without special permits Any property can legally be rented for a period of longer than 30 days.

Wailea and Lahaina posted double-digit increases in vacation rentals of 26% and 36%, respectively. The growth rate in Lahaina was the highest for the state.

Kauai experienced a 23% increase and Hawaii Island had an increase of 9%, concentrated around Kona, while Hilo experienced a slight decline of 0.1%.

Maui experienced 27% growth in available rentals.

Maui County said in a statement that housing officials continue to crack down on illegal rentals, issuing 180 warnings and 80 notices of violation to illegal rental operators in 2019.