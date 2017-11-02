FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Judge sentences Chicago man train gun theft

 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on gang member sentenced in Chicago for train gun theft (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

A judge sentenced a Chicago street-gang member to 11 years in prison for helping to steal around 100 new guns from a freight train and then illegally selling them.

Judge John Tharp sentenced 38-year-old Patrick Edwards Thursday in Chicago federal court.

Prosecutors deemed Edwards a career train burglar. And they said he should know better than anyone how deadly gun trafficking can be, given that his own brother was fatally shot years ago.

Prosecutors had asked for at least a 12-year prison sentence. But defense lawyers said Edwards’ was sincerely remorseful and that his efforts to change should have been considered.

Edwards and seven others slipped into a Norfolk Southern rail yard in 2015 to the steal guns being hauled to Spokane, Washington, from New Hampshire’s Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Tharp recently sentenced one of Edwards’ co-defendants to 10 years in prison, saying such gun thefts contribute to Chicago’s “epidemic of violence.”

7:00 a.m.

A Chicago gang member is facing sentencing for helping steal about 100 new guns from a freight train.

A judge is set Thursday to sentence 38-year-old Patrick Edwards, who prosecutors deem a career train burglar.

Edwards and seven others slipped into a Norfolk Southern rail yard in 2015 to steal guns that were being hauled to Spokane, Washington, from New Hampshire’s Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Prosecutors say Edwards should know better than anyone how deadly gun trafficking can be, given his brother was fatally shot years ago. Prosecutors are asking for at least a 12-year prison sentence.

Defense lawyers say Edwards’ remorse and efforts to change behind bars should be considered.

The judge sentenced one of Edwards’ co-defendants to 10 years in prison, saying such thefts contribute to Chicago’s “epidemic of violence.”