Man faces 30 years for helping teens dispose of body

 
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces up to 30 years in prison for helping dispose of a murdered teen’s body.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 44-year-old James Young Havens III pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the fact. No date was immediately set for his sentencing.

Authorities say a group of teens lured 15-year-old Seath Jackson, who had previously dated a girl in the group, to a Summerfield home in April 2011. He was beaten and shot multiple times. His body was burned, and authorities say Havens drove two of the teens to a water-filled quarry in Ocala, where they dumped three buckets filled with human remains.

Four other suspects are serving life sentences: 27-year-old Justin Soto, 25-year-old Charlie Ely, 23-year-old Kyle Hooper and 21-year-old Amber Wright. The group’s leader, 25-year-old Michael Bargo has been sentenced to death.

