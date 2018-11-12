FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Montana coin shop robbed of $13K in gold coins

 
Share

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Montana are searching for two men suspected of stealing about $13,000 worth of gold coins from a Billings coin shop.

Grizzly Gold and Silver store manager Roger Brucker says two men entered the store at 5:45 p.m. Friday to look at coins and made a variety of requests to distract a store employee. He says surveillance cameras captured images of one of the two men palming coins and putting them in his pocket.

The men were in the store for about 18 minutes, after which the employee discovered 12 coins were missing. The men didn’t make any purchases.

Brucker says they’re offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the unidentified men. He says they’ll also be reviewing store procedures.