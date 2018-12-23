FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Veteran’s early Christmas gift: Replacement WWII medals

 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A World War II combat veteran from western New York has received an early Christmas present: replacement medals for the ones that were stolen from him.

Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins says Andrew Dodges, of West Seneca, reached out to him in late November requesting his help in getting a new set of medals Dodges earned while serving in the Army, including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Combat Infantryman Badge.

The Buffalo congressman’s office contacted Army officials, who expedited the lengthy process for replacing medals. The medals were presented to the 93-year-old veteran on Friday.

Dodges, a retired engineer, was born in Buffalo. He enlisted in 1943 and served in the 103rd Infantry Division in Europe.

In early December 1944, he suffered serious shrapnel wounds during fighting in France.