FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

New dean aims to boost diversity at UW Law School

 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington Law School has a new dean.

The Seattle Times reports that Mario Barnes is a former lawyer and officer in the Navy who has also researched how using social identities like race, gender and class in prosecutions can have long-lasting effects on a defendant and his or her community.

Barnes is the law school’s second black dean, and improving the school’s diversity is among his goals. UW Law graduated just six African American students last year, out of a class of 177 students. Hispanic graduates made up about 10 percent of the class, and just one graduate was Native American.

Sean Sullivan, the dean of the UW’s pharmacy school, headed the search committee. He said students who met Barnes were so impressed they started a writing campaign to try to get the search committee to pick him.

In his time in the Navy, Barnes served on the commission that investigated the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com