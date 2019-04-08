FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Long Island man granted parole in 1987 murder of wife

 
NEW YORK (AP) — A 54-year-old Long Island man imprisoned for strangling his newlywed wife to death in 1987 has been granted parole.

Newsday reports Monday that Matthew Solomon could be released as early as next month following more than 31 years in prison.

Solomon reported his 22-year-old wife, Lisa Solomon, missing on Christmas eve. He helped police, firefighters and volunteers search for her body, which was found five days later in a field not far from their Huntington Station home.

Solomon was convicted of her murder in 1988 and sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. At his trial, his attorney said he didn’t intentionally kill her after they had quarreled.

The victim’s 86-year-old mother, Diane Weaver, criticized the parole board’s decision, calling her former son-in-law a “very dangerous man.”

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com