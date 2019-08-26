FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
‘Missing’ child describes heroin as ‘mommy’s medicine’

 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a child reported missing was found at his mother’s western Pennsylvania home along with bags of heroin he described to investigators as “mommy’s medicine.”

Authorities say 29-year-old Leslie Brown reported her son missing Thursday night from a Family Dollar store in Lincoln-Lemington, but surveillance footage showed her entering the store alone.

Police allege that officers found the child alone in her Penn Hills home along with a number of bags of heroin, and heroin was also found in her car.

Investigators said the child, whose age wasn’t listed, called the drug “mommy’s medicine, she makes it sometimes.”

Brown was charged with child and reckless endangerment and drug counts. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a message left at a number listed for her wasn’t immediately returned Monday.