Smoke alarm, installed days earlier, saves Ferguson family

 
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A smoke alarm is credited with saving the lives of a Ferguson family, days after the alarm was installed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mary Thomas-Johnson woke up Sunday to an alarm going off. She could smell smoke and followed it to a basement door. Smoke was gushing out.

Thomas-Johnson and a 35-year-old nephew who lives in the home woke her 71-year-old uncle, grabbed the dog, and they all got out safely.

The family is temporarily displaced but the alarm allowed firefighters to arrive in time to save the house from being destroyed.

The Ferguson Fire Department and the American Red Cross installed three smoke detectors in the home eight days before the fire as part of an effort to get smoke alarms in homes that lacked them.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com