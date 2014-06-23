Body identified in Panama as missing Dutch tourist

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — Panamanian authorities confirmed Monday that human remains discovered last week belong to one of two missing Dutch tourists.

The two young women went missing more than two months ago near Panama’s border with Costa Rica.

Panamanian specialists used DNA from the women’s parents to identify 22-year-old Lisanne Froon. She and 21-year-old Kris Kremer were last seen near Boquete, a highlands area about 420 kilometers (260 miles) west of Panama’s capital that is popular with foreign tourists and American retirees.

Chiriqui province’s chief prosecutor, Betzaida Pitty, said Monday that it was too early to say how the young woman died and that so far no one was being investigated in the case.