Family urge investigation of journalist slain in South Sudan

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Family urge investigation of journalist slain in South Sudan

By SAM MEDNICK
 
Share

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Lawyers for the family of slain American-British journalist Christopher Allen are urging South Sudan’s government to investigate his death as a potential war crime, two years after he was killed.

The 26-year-old freelancer died on August 26, 2017, during an opposition-led offensive in the town of Kaya along the Ugandan border while embedded with the rebels. He’s the only international journalist to be killed in South Sudan.

“There are reasonable grounds to suspect that both the killing of Christopher Allen and the treatment of his body after death constitute war crimes committed by members of the South Sudanese armed forces,” Caoilfhionn Gallagher, a lawyer in London who leads the legal team for the Allen family told The Associated Press. Failing an investigation by South Sudan’s government the legal team is urging the U.S. and Britain to investigate as both countries have the “power and the resources” to do so, she said.

Allen’s family says it has repeatedly asked South Sudan’s government to investigate but their requests have been ignored.

Other news
FILE - Brazil's Thiago Da Silva celebrates after clearing the bar to set new Olympic record during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 16, 2016. Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz is suspended after testing positive for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Braz was notified of an allegation he tested positive for ostarine. No more details were published. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player lured by Saudi Arabia
The updated indictment against former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira is photographed Thursday, July 27, 2023. Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations. The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
With Trump newly indicted, here’s what to know about the documents case and what’s next

“Two years ago today our hearts were irreparably broken. A journalist, Chris was intent to give voice to the stories of underreported people, now his story must be heard,” said Allen’s parents Joyce Krajian and John Allen by email.

The government wasn’t immediately available for comment to the new request for an investigation. Previously government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny has said there’s no reason to investigate as Allen entered the country illegally and government soldiers defended themselves against an attack, in which Allen was unfortunately killed as a result.

Since Allen’s death, accounts surrounding what happened remain unclear. Earlier this year AP spoke with two government soldiers who said they were present during the fight and saw Allen with his camera. South Sudan Sgt. Peter Mabior, one of the soldiers, said he thought Allen was a “white rebel that was filming.”

Allen’s autopsy, seen by the AP, raises questions about whether his death was accidental according to two international experts who reviewed the report. Based on the consistency of the trajectory of the wounds “shots were intentionally fired in this direction, not ricochet, not an accidental wide spray of shots but rather a series of shots all in a line,” said an expert neuropathologist in the autopsy.

South Sudan is slowly emerging from a five-year civil war, which killed almost 400,000 people before it ended nearly a year ago. While South Sudan has moved up five slots this year in the World’s Press Freedom Index, from 144 of 180 countries to 139, according to Reporters Without Borders, it’s still considered to be one of the hardest countries in the world for journalists to work.

At least nine South Sudanese journalists and Allen were killed between 2014 and 2017, according to Reporters Without Borders. In at least six of those cases, including Allen’s, the journalists were killed either while working or in connection with their work, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Several South Sudanese journalists have been arrested. At least 20 foreign journalists have been denied entry or kicked out in recent years.

“Achieving justice for Chris is essential not only to give his grieving family some answers, but to ensure the protection of journalists continuing to report from South Sudan and other conflict zones,” said Rebecca Vincent, U.K. bureau director for Reporters Without Borders. “All those responsible for these heinous crimes must be fully held to account.”

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa