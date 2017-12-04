FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-consumer chief to enter Ohio governor’s race as Democrat

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray put an end to the suspense Monday, confirming after months of speculation that he plans to make a run for Ohio governor.

The Democrat planned to formally launch his campaign Tuesday at a diner in his hometown of Grove City, southwest of Columbus.

As he enters the crowded field, the 58-year-old Cordray is viewed as among Democrats’ strongest contenders to seize a critical swing state from Republicans next year.

He resigned last month as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one of the last major Obama-era holdouts in the Trump administration. He is also a former Ohio attorney general and state treasurer.

Other news
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues
United States fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith holds out the football while running a drill during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks

Cordray is likely to face a bruising battle for the state’s top job.

Five Democrats are already in the race and showing little sign of withdrawing. Four of the contenders — former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and former state Rep. Connie Pillich — held their third debate in Cleveland on Monday, a symbol of the months of campaigning already under their belts.

Republicans also have been campaigning against Cordray for months, taking to airwaves and social media to criticize his role as head of a consumer agency many in the party view as misguided in its structure and mission.

In a hint he enjoys some old-guard support, Cordray named a somewhat overqualified person to keep his campaign’s books: a former treasurer of the United States.

Fellow Democrat Mary Ellen Withrow, 87, is a native of Cordray’s home state. The twice-elected state treasurer was nominated as U.S. treasurer by President Bill Clinton. She served from 1994 until 2001. Her name appears on 67 million pieces of U.S. currency totaling $1.1 trillion.

A campaign adviser said Cordray planned to use Tuesday’s event to discuss his commitment to “making things fairer for Ohio families and creating a system that works for everyone.”

In the coming days, he plans to embark on a “kitchen table tour” of the state, where he’ll meet with Democratic activists, community leaders and voters.

JULIE CARR SMYTH
JULIE CARR SMYTH
Julie covers government and politics from Ohio.