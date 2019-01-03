Passengers leap from car as Uber driver has heart attack

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — An Uber driver had a heart attack while driving, forcing two passengers to jump out of the car on a Northern California highway.

The Press Democrat reports the 50-year-old male driver was stricken ill Wednesday while driving on the middle lane of Highway 101 in Petaluma.

California Highway Patrol Officer Matt Pinheiro says the car drifted off the road onto the shoulder, slowing to about 5 mph when the passengers “ended up exiting the vehicle at a slow roll.”

Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District battalion chief Mike Weihman says the passengers apparently leapt from the moving vehicle to avoid a potential crash into nearby trees.

After the car came to a stop, one of the passengers ran to the vehicle and began performing CPR on the driver, who died after arriving at a hospital.

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com