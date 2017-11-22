Convicted tax collector to forfeit retirement money

HUBBARDSTON, Mass. (AP) — A former tax collector sentenced to a year in jail for stealing more than $500,000 from a small Massachusetts town has agreed to forfeit $25,000 in retirement money as restitution.

The Telegram & Gazette reports the settlement between Cynthia Washburn-Doane and the town of Hubbardston was approved Tuesday. The stolen amount represents more than 5 percent of the town’s $8.7 million budget.

Washburn-Doane previously paid $120,000 in restitution, and the town has agreed not to seek any more. The town also received more than $200,000 in insurance money.

Washburn-Doane pleaded guilty last year to stealing tax proceeds over the course of a decade.

She had been the tax collector for 25 years. She said she had a daughter in college and was using the money to pay her family’s bills.

