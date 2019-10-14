2 women convicted in failed 2016 Notre Dame car bomb plot

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

2 women convicted in failed 2016 Notre Dame car bomb plot

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — Two women who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and tried to blow up a car near Notre Dame cathedral in 2016 were convicted Monday of terrorism charges and sentenced to 30 and 25 years in prison after apologizing for their actions.

The two, and two other women who also received long sentences Monday, were avid participants in a Telegram channel run by a Frenchman who was a notorious Islamic State recruiter. The unraveling of the plot drew new attention to the role of women in the Islamic State extremist group, especially among its European supporters.

Both Inès Madani and Ornella Gilligmann admitted taking part in the failed attack, but they traded blame on who was the driving force behind the attempted bombing.

Madani, now 22, pretended to be a returning Islamic State fighter who was enamored with Ornella Gilligmann because, she said, she was bored. The two exchanged 4,000 messages on social networks, primarily focused on seducing the other. She was sentenced to 30 years. The prosecutor said only her youth at the time prevented him from seeking a life term.

Other news
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train hitting a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager

Gilligmann, who received the 25-year sentence, contended she tried to sabotage the plot.

The recruiter, Rachid Kassim, had released a guide detailing how followers should commit attacks, including group stabbings or “filling a vehicle with gas cylinders and spraying them with fuel.”

Madani and Gilligmann sent him videos pledging allegiance to IS, court documents say, and on Sept. 4, 2016, they filled a Peugeot belonging to Madani’s father with six gas canisters and doused them with diesel fuel. But that’s where the preparations seemingly ended.

Finding themselves lost at 2 a.m. in Paris, they abandoned the vehicle at a bar across the Seine River from Notre Dame and fled. Prosecutor say the attempted explosion — long before this year’s fire at the cathedral — could have killed dozens in a neighborhood beloved by Parisians and tourists alike.

Police found the women’s DNA and fingerprints on the vehicle. Gilligmann, who had already been flagged for trying to leave for Syria, was arrested on a highway two days later with her husband and three children.

Two other women, Amel Sakaou and Sarah Hervouet, got involved when Madani was looking for a hideout. The three women didn’t know each other beforehand but plotted a new attack in Sakaou’s suburban apartment, which was under police surveillance.

Armed with kitchen knives provided by Sakaou, they attacked a plainclothes policeman parked outside and were detained.

Madani acknowledged her role Monday and apologized to the court, “to the people I dragged down in my fall, and to the people I could have harmed.”

She said she had changed “from the worst of behavior.”

In tears, Gilligmann apologized to her husband and children as well as victims of terrorism.

“I’ve spent three years rebuilding myself and trying to move forward,” she said. “I’m truly sorry. I’m ashamed.”

Sakaou refused to appear during the three-week trial. Hervouet, who was once betrothed to Kassim without ever meeting him, said she accepted her conviction. Both were sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Kassim was convicted in absentia with a life sentence. He is believed to have been killed in a drone strike in 2017 near the Iraqi city of Mosul.

He was also considered a crucial inspiration for a gruesome killing of a French priest inside his Normandy church and the slaying of a French police couple at home in front of their child.