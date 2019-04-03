Tennessee man convicted in 2016 slayings of couple

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been convicted of murder in the 2016 robbery and shooting deaths of a couple.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said in a news release that a Criminal Court jury convicted 26-year-old Juvonta Carpenter of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery and aggravated robbery.

Judge Chris Craft will sentence Carpenter on the aggravated robbery conviction on April 30. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison on the murder counts.

Carpenter was convicted Friday of killing 22-year-old Joe Fifer and 26-year-old Tamara Davis during a home invasion at their apartment. Investigators said Carpenter and at least one other man knocked on the door, and when Fifer answered, they rushed inside and began shooting.

A co-defendant, 28-year-old Gerald Shields, is scheduled in court this month.