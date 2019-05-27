FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Missing University at Albany student found dead in NYC

 
NEW YORK (AP) — A University at Albany student who was reported missing on May 7 has been found dead in the East River near the foot of the Manhattan Bridge.

The Times Union reports that the body of 21-year-old John Carlos Garcia-Mendez was found in the water near Adams and John streets in Brooklyn on May 19. The newspaper cited a Univision report .

Police said there were no signs of trauma to the body and the death did not appear to be suspicious.

Garcia-Mendez was a physics major from New York City.

The university said in a statement that his death “is heartbreaking” and will be felt by the entire community.

University officials said they would offer counseling to students and staff through University Counseling and Psychological Services.

