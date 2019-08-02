A look at candidates for Mississippi attorney general

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Three candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for Mississippi attorney general. If nobody wins a majority in the Tuesday primary, the top two will compete in an Aug. 27 runoff and the winner will advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face a Democrat who is unopposed for her party’s nomination.

DEMOCRAT

— Jennifer Riley Collins, 53, of Clinton.

Political experience: This is her first run for public office.

Professional experience: Attorney, 32-year veteran of the U.S. Army, former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi.

REPUBLICANS

— Mark Baker, 57, of Brandon.

Political experience: Has served four terms in the Mississippi House of Representatives and has been chairman of the Judiciary A Committee.

Professional experience: Attorney, former prosecutor, former judge.

— Lynn Fitch, 57, of Ridgeland.

Political experience: Has served two terms as Mississippi treasurer.

Professional experience: Attorney who has worked for the Mississippi House, the state attorney general’s office and in private practice. Was also director of the Mississippi Personnel Board.

— Andy Taggart, 62, of Madison.

Political experience: Madison County supervisor, 2004-2008. Chief of staff for Mississippi Gov. Kirk Fordice in the 1990s. Did legal work for Gov. Haley Barbour in the 2000s.

Professional experience: Attorney in private practice. President and CEO of the Mississippi Technology Alliance, 2002-2005. Co-author of two books about Mississippi politics.