Reno judge who survived 2006 assassination attempt retiring

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno family court judge has announced his retirement 12 years after he survived an assassination attempt by a wealthy pawn shop owner who killed his estranged wife and then shot the judge because he was angry about their divorce.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Judge Chuck Weller has decided not to seek re-election this year. Weller said it is time for him to retire after serving as a judge since 2004 but that he will stay on until year’s end.

“I’m getting older,” he said. “I can’t work forever.”

In June 2006, Weller was shot in the chest through the window of his courthouse chambers by Darren Mack, whose divorce Weller had been presiding over.

Mack killed his estranged wife, Charla, and then drove to the parking garage across the river from the courthouse and fired at Weller with a high-powered rifle.

Mack fled to Mexico before he surrendered. He ultimately pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 36 years.

Weller, 67, said he thought about retiring from the bench after the shooting.

“But I thought it would be inappropriate to allow that kind of violence to chase me off the bench,” he said.

Weller has had a tumultuous final term. In September 2018, he was fined $2,500 by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline after it found he had made “disturbing” and “offensive” comments about women.

At a meeting of a domestic violence task force called to discuss potential funding cuts, Weller said the cuts would “put women back in their place ... the kitchen and the bedroom.”

Weller admitted making the comments, but said it was a reference to those in Washington, D.C., who were pushing for the funding cuts.

He told the Gazette Journal the ethics fine did not affect his decision to retire.