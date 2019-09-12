Florida juvenile facility locked down after riot

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida juvenile detention facility was locked down following a riot.

The Bradenton Herald reports that the riot occurred last week at the Palmetto Youth Academy in Manatee County.

The sheriff’s office says a staff member reported Sept. 4 that 43 juveniles were throwing chairs and breaking windows. Deputies responded and ordered all three pods to be locked down. All of the juveniles but one returned to their rooms. Deputies say that juvenile was handcuffed and escorted to his room.

No injuries to staff members or juveniles were reported. It wasn’t clear what caused the disturbance.

The academy is run by Tampa-based TrueCore Behavioral Solutions. The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice residential program houses mostly high-risk juveniles with substance abuse and mental health disorders.

___

