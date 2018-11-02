FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Jury says ‘disease expert’ must pay $105M to cancer victim

 
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California man convicted of practicing medicine without a license must pay more than $105 million to a woman who said he falsely promised to cure her breast cancer.

KNSD-TV says San Diego jurors decided Wednesday that Robert O. Young must pay medical expenses and damages. Young says he’ll appeal.

Young wrote “The pH Miracle” and other best-selling books promoting an alternative theory of fighting illness.

Dawn Kali sued Young for fraud and negligence, saying she delayed regular cancer treatment and spent thousands on baking soda infusions and other therapies at Young’s Valley Center retreat.

She finally sought medical help in 2013 after cancer spread to her bones. She’s been given four years to live.

Young was sentenced last year to nearly four years in prison for illegally practicing medicine.