Missouri woman gets life in prison in death of her husband

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2013 shooting death of her husband.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic (http://bit.ly/1COCxBR ) reports that 51-year-old Victoria Lee Isaac of Puxico was sentenced Thursday. She pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities say 43-year-old Chris Isaac was shot in the head 11 times while he was sleeping on a couch in 2013.

Victoria Isaac’s attorney sought leniency, citing a history of mental health problems.

