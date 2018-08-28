FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man stabbed in the neck in Yakima dies

 
Share

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing a man last week in Yakima is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder after police say the victim has died.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the suspect is accused of stabbing a 55-year-old man in the neck after visiting a home to see about a trailer he had loaned a resident.

The man was transferred to Seattle hospital where he died Friday.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the man died from the neck wound. His death was determined to be a homicide.

The 18-year-old man was initially arrested last week on suspicion of first-degree assault. He is being held in the Yakima County jail.

___

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com