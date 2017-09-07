Sparks teacher killed in school shooting leads name search

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Sparks Middle School teacher who was killed during a schoolyard shooting in 2013 has emerged as the favorite in the search for a name for Reno’s newest elementary school.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports (http://tinyurl.com/y9dc6sfs) Michael Landsberry was suggested by 50 people who responded to the Washoe County School District’s request for nominations to name the school in South Meadows on the south end of Reno.

The second-most suggested name, South Meadows Elementary, only received 10 votes.

Landsberry, a Marine veteran who also served in the Nevada National Guard, was fatally shot while trying to disarm a seventh-grader who opened fire outside Sparks Middle School. Two other students also were injured before Jose Reyes killed himself.

Other nominations include Nick Poulakidas, a former teacher and principal with seven votes, and Reed High history teacher Fred Horlacher with four.

