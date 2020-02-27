U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Man deemed unfit for trial in grisly killing of Grindr date

 
CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday deemed a Michigan man unfit for trial in the killing and mutilation of someone he met through the dating app Grindr.

During a hearing, 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson also ordered defendant Mark Latunski to be transferred to a psychiatric facility.

Latunski’s attorney, Douglas Corwin Jr., said this week that the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry determined that his client was “not presently competent.” He said the case will be put on hold while Latunski receives treatment to try to improve his mental competency.

Latunski, 50, was charged in December with murder and other crimes in the killing of Kevin Bacon, 25, who lived in Swartz Creek, near Flint.

Bacon’s body was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.

Latunski’s brick home was auctioned off Wednesday during a sheriff’s sale with a high bid of $101,733 — about $21,000 over the minimum asking price, according to MLive.com.

The name of the highest bidder was not released.

Christie Duffield, office manager for the Shiawassee County sheriff’s office, said the sale means the house officially was foreclosed on.