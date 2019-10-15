Sheriff’s office involved in 2 fatal shootings in 24 hours

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By JONATHAN DREW
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two men were killed in unrelated gunfights with deputies from a North Carolina sheriff’s office during a 24-hour span, including one who was being evicted and another whose relatives had asked the deputies to check on his welfare, authorities said Tuesday.

The shootings in Guilford County, northwest of Raleigh, are being probed by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Two deputies were wounded in the first shooting, which happened Monday night, hours after Victor Jarvis barricaded himself in a home in High Point, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brian Hall said.

Hall said at a news conference that the standoff began when a deputy went to padlock the home and make Jarvis leave pursuant to a legal document called a writ of execution. While Hall declined to elaborate on the circumstances, the document is typically used as part of a civil eviction, according to Legal Aid of North Carolina .

Guilford county property records list a Victor Jarvis as former owner of the home, with a bank listed as owning it since August 14. A deed filed with Guilford County indicates that the bank bought the house after the property was foreclosed on.

Jarvis, who was alone in the house, scuffled with the deputy and then locked himself inside, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

During a 10-hour standoff, “Jarvis continued to fire gunshots sporadically from inside the residence,” prompting authorities to evacuate neighbors, the news release said. Finally, after attempting negotiations, the sheriff’s emergency response team entered the home around 7 p.m.

Jarvis fired at deputies, prompting three to shoot back, killing him, Hall said.

One deputy was treated and released after being grazed in the arm. Another was hit by a bullet in the jaw and will undergo surgery this week, Hall said.

A sheriff’s office news release said the other shooting happened in around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Jamestown after deputies were called for a welfare check by a family who feared a relative was suicidal.

After deputies spoke to the man, Dennis Patrick Jr., he took out a gun and fired at them, the release said. Two High Point Police Department officers, who had come as backup, and one sheriff’s deputy returned fire. Patrick was hit and died at the scene, according to the release.

“The actions of the Police Officers and Deputy were necessary to protect themselves and each other from Mr. Patrick’s use of deadly force,” the news release said.

The sheriff’s office declined to release the names of the deputies and officers involved in either shooting.

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew