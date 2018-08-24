FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Muslim-founded CA. charter school with new campus must close

 
PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California charter school that built a new campus with nearly $30 million in tax-free bonds has had its charter revoked and now may have to repay the money.

With Guidance Charter School’s gleaming new campus ready to open, the Angeles Times reported Thursday that it lost its final appeal earlier this week to remain operational.

The school was founded in 2001 by Muslim community leaders who promised a non-religious educational program that would include Arabic language classes.

Earlier this year the Palmdale School District ordered Guidance closed, citing questionable financial practices and poor academic performance.

Its executive director, Kamal Al-Khatib, accused the school district of shuttering Guidance to win back students its public schools lost.

District officials deny that.

Al-Khatib says he still hopes to reopen the school.