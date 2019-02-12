FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
DNA leads to man’s arrest in California in 1998 Florida rape

 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say DNA linked to a Florida rape more than 20 years ago has led to a man being arrested and extradited from San Francisco.

The Palm Beach Post cites a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report as saying Lenny Ray Friou has been arrested in the 1998 rape of an 18-year-old woman in West Palm Beach. He was jailed without bail in the county Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault with a weapon or force.

The sheriff’s office started a project in 2015 to review a backlog of 1,500 rape evidence kits.

The now-39-year-old victim told the sheriff’s office last year that she wanted to pursue the case. It was re-opened in March, and DNA connected Friou to the assault.

It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com