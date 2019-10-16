The Latest: Man convicted of killing his family apologizes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a New Mexico man convicted of killing his parents and three younger siblings (all times local):

5 p.m.

A New Mexico man convicted of killing his parents and younger siblings in 2013 when he was a teenager says he’s sorry and wishes he could take it back.

Nehemiah Griego, now 22, delivered the apology Tuesday before a packed courtroom at the end of an emotional daylong sentencing hearing.

State District Judge Alisa Hart heard testimony from family members, detectives who investigated the case, a child psychologist and other experts. It’s unclear how soon she could make a decision on what his punishment will be.

Griego faces up to 120 years in prison for the crimes.

He was 15 at the time, but Hart ruled earlier this year that he would be sentenced as an adult because she determined he wasn’t amenable to treatment as a juvenile.

Prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence, while Griego’s defense wants the judge to find a creative solution that will allow their client to continue with treatment aimed at rehabilitation.

___

2:30 p.m.

The defense for a New Mexico man convicted of killing his family when he was a teenager contends he can be reformed.

Defense attorney Stephen Taylor says there are several factors that the court should consider in sentencing Nehemiah Griego, not just the heinousness of the crime.

Griego, now 22, pleaded guilty to killing his parents and three young siblings in the family home south of Albuquerque in 2013. He was 15 at the time of the shootings.

Prosecutors and some relatives say Griego is dangerous and should remain locked up.

Taylor told Judge Alisa Hart during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing that mental health services are lacking for young people within the prison system. He wants to find a creative solution that would allow Griego to continue with his rehabilitation.

A child psychologist testified on Griego’s behalf. An uncle and aunt also were expected to address the court.

___

10:30 a.m.

Prosecutors are asking for a New Mexico man convicted of killing his parents and three younger siblings when he was 15 to spend the rest of his life in prison.

They recounted for the judge the January 2013 night Nehemiah Griego killed his family, describing the acts as horrendous, callous and intentional.

Griego, now 22, faces up to 120 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the crimes in 2015 and a judge earlier this year determined he should be sentenced as an adult.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, two of Griego’s elder sisters made tearful pleas to the judge, saying their brother is a danger to society and has shown no remorse.

Griego sat in an orange jumpsuit, his head hung low as they testified.

His defense team has yet to present its case.

___

12 a.m.

A New Mexico man who shot and killed his parents and three young siblings when he was a teenager is scheduled to be sentenced.

Nehemiah Griego will appear Tuesday in state district court in Albuquerque. Now 22, Griego faces up to 120 years in prison or as little as probation and treatment.

Griego pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the January 2013 shootings of his family. Prosecutors say he had methodically plotted the killings when he was 15.

A judge decided in August that Griego would be sentenced as an adult after finding he wasn’t amenable for treatment as a juvenile.

Griego’s lawyers say he had an abusive home life. They also have said he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.