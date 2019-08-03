FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: University: Shooting victim was athlete

 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting in Portland, Oregon (all times local):

9:21 p.m.

Portland State University has confirmed that a man fatally shot at a house in the city was a basketball player at the school.

The school said in a statement that it “mourns the tragic loss of student-athlete Deante Strickland on Friday afternoon.”

Strickland, 22 played basketball at Portland State University after starring at Casper College in Wyoming.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responding to a shooting report just after 2 p.m. found multiple victims injured.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police said a woman shot them and that a man was dead at the scene. Police say the women are believed to have injuries that are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Police said Friday afternoon they were searching for a woman who arrived and left in a silver Lexus SUV with a young child.

___

8:18 p.m.

Northeast 42nd Avenue was temporarily closed between Northeast Holman Street and Killingsworth.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the shooting, or has video that might be relevant, is asked to call Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762.