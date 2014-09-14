Police in Jamaica looking for missing US woman

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaican police are looking for an American woman who they say has gone missing from a town on the island’s north coast.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said Sunday they are looking for 27-year-old Bonnie Hardware of Hartford, Connecticut. They also listed a residential address for her in Falmouth, a coastal town with a cruise ship port.

Police say Hardware was last seen Wednesday at her Falmouth address dressed in a blue sleeveless blouse and gray sweatpants.

They say “all efforts to contact her have proven futile” since and are asking anyone who may know her whereabouts to contact police.