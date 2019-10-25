Autopsy: US border agent in Arizona died of natural causes

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Medical Examiner has ruled that a U.S. Border Patrol agent who died earlier this month while on patrol near the Arizona border died of natural causes.

Tucson TV station KGUN reported Thursday that an autopsy report says 44-year-old Robert Hotten suffered from severe cardiovascular disease, which is listed as the cause of death.

Hotten was on duty near Mount Washington south of Patagonia in southeastern Arizona on Oct. 6 when fellow agents found him unresponsive.

He was patrolling alone, which is customary.

The agents rendered first aid before Hotten was airlifted to a ground ambulance.

The 10-year Border Patrol veteran was pronounced dead when he arrived at a Tucson-area hospital.

