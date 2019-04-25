Troopers: 10-year-old boy killed after being hit by truck

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 10-year-old boy was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer truck while riding his bicycle.

Lt. Kim Montes says Kevin Pope was crossing a road around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday when the truck hit him.

Montes says the truck driver didn’t stop but it’s not clear whether the driver realized what happened. She says the truck was white with blue and black lettering.

Kevin was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation continues.