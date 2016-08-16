Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war

Death of toddler buried near bridge ruled as homicide

 
Share

ELMWOOD, La. (AP) — The death of a toddler whose body was found buried in a plastic garbage bag near a bridge in Louisiana has been ruled to a homicide.

News outlets report that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of 2-year-old Timothy Thompson IV as a homicide, but the exact cause of death remains unclear.

The boy’s decomposed body was found July 6 in a bag on the east bank of the Mississippi River levee near the Huey P. Long Bridge.

After the body was discovered, the boy’s parents, 21-year-old Gabrielle Whittington and 21-year-old Onterio Thompson, were arrested on charges of unlawful disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice.

Whittington has been released from jail on bond. Thompson remains in jail. It’s unclear if either has an attorney who might comment.