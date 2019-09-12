The Latest: Young mom cleared of murder may still do time

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Young mom cleared of murder may still do time

 
Share

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on a young Ohio mother’s murder trial (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

A young Ohio mother who was acquitted of charges that she killed and buried her newborn is scheduled to be sentenced on a corpse abuse charge.

Brooke Skylar Richardson faces sentencing Friday. The charge could mean prison time but she could get probation as a first-time offender.

Other news
District Attorney Tom Durden of Georgia's Atlantic Judicial Circuit speaks at a news conference, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick, Georgia, about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Durden, the longtime prosecutor who won convictions in Georgia's infamous “tomato patch” killing and called in state investigators to build a case against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery has died. Durden was 66. AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Tom Durden, Georgia DA who ordered takeover of stalled Ahmaud Arbery investigation, dies at 66
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore
This cover image released by Concord Records shows Natural Disaster by Bethany Cosentino. (Concord Records via AP)
Music Review: Bethany Cosentino’s debut solo album “Natural Disaster” lacks punch

A Warren County jury deliberated for four hours Thursday before acquitting the 20-year-old of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

She broke into tears as the first verdicts were read.

Richardson didn’t respond when reporters later asked her if she had anything to say. She was led away in handcuffs.

Prosecutors say Richardson hid her unwanted pregnancy and buried her baby in her family’s backyard in 2017. Her defense says the baby was stillborn and that the teen was sad and scared.

___

3:55 p.m.

Jurors have acquitted a young Ohio mother of charges that she killed and buried her newborn.

The Warren County jury deliberated for four hours Thursday before acquitting 20-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

She was found guilty of corpse abuse.

Prosecutors contended that the high school cheerleader wanted to keep her “perfect life.” They say she hid her unwanted pregnancy and buried her baby in her family’s backyard in May 2017, within days of her senior prom.

Her defense said the baby she named “Annabelle” was stillborn and that the teen was sad and scared.

The remains were found in July 2017 in Carlisle, a village about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Richardson faced life in prison if she had been convicted.

___

11:50 a.m.

Jurors have begun deliberations in the murder trial of a young Ohio woman accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter.

Warren County assistant prosecutor Julie Kraft said in closing arguments Thursday that Brooke Skylar Richardson’s unwanted baby wasn’t part of the high school cheerleader’s plans to keep her “perfect life.”

Defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers told jurors that prosecutors stuck with inaccurate information even though they knew it was false. He emphasized reasons to doubt their case and said Richardson repeatedly told authorities the baby wasn’t alive when she gave birth in 2017.

The baby’s remains were found in her family’s backyard.

The jury of seven women and five men began deliberations late Thursday morning.

Richardson, now 20, faces life in prison if convicted of murder.

___

9:55 a.m.

A prosecutor says a young Ohio woman killed and buried her newborn daughter because she wanted to keep her “perfect life.”

Warren County assistant prosecutor Julie Kraft told jurors in closing arguments Thursday that Brooke Skylar Richardson’s baby wasn’t part of the high school cheerleader’s plans and was unwanted.

A jury of seven women and five men is expected to begin deliberations after closing arguments from both sides.

Richardson’s attorneys say her baby was stillborn and that she was sad and scared afterward.

She was 18 when she secretly gave birth in 2017, then buried the infant in her family’s backyard in southwest Ohio. Richardson later told a doctor, who alerted police.

Richardson, now 20, could face life in prison if she is convicted of aggravated murder.

___

5:30 a.m.

Both sides will make their closing arguments in the murder trial of a young Ohio woman accused of killing and burying her newborn daughter.

Warren County Judge Donald Oda II set the closings for Thursday morning, after Brooke Skylar Richardson’s attorneys rested their case Wednesday. They say her baby was stillborn and that she was sad and scared afterward.

A forensic pathologist for the prosecution said the baby died from “homicidal violence,” but Mississippi’s chief medical examiner challenged that conclusion while testifying Wednesday for the defense.

Richardson, now 20, could face life in prison if she is convicted.

She was 18 when she secretly gave birth in 2017, then buried the infant in her family’s backyard in southwest Ohio. Richardson later told a doctor, who alerted police