United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

A timeline of recent ethanol events

By The Associated Press
 
Share

August 2005 — President George W. Bush signs the Energy Policy Act of 2005, requiring oil companies to add ethanol to their gasoline. Called the Renewable Fuels Standard, this mandate begins with a 4-billion-gallon (15.14-billion liter) requirement in 2006 and doubles by 2012. Corn is selling for $1.95 a bushel.

January 2007 — In his State of the Union speech, President Bush calls on Congress to require production of 35 billion gallons of renewable and alternative fuels in 2017. It would effectively be a huge increase in the ethanol mandate. Corn is selling for $3.05 a bushel.

February 2007 — Barack Obama, the junior senator from Illinois, the nation’s No. 2 corn-producing state, declares his candidacy for president. In his speech he hails “homegrown, alternative fuels like ethanol.” Obama is a strong supporter of passing a new, higher Renewable Fuels Standard.

December 2007 — Congress passes the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. Bush signs it into law. It expands the renewable fuels standard to require 36 billion gallons (136.27 billion liters) of ethanol and other fuels to be blended into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel by 2022. Corn ethanol production would max out at 15 billion gallons (56.78 billion liters) in 2015. Corn is selling for $3.77.

Other news
FILE - An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. After enjoying a strong run where they could keep raising prices to boost their profits, companies are now stuck in a vise. On one end, revenue is under pressure as the global economy remains fragile. On the other, companies are having to pay higher wages for workers, among other costs. Caught in the middle are corporate profit margins, which measure how much profit companies make on each $1 of revenue. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
After raising prices sharply, corporate profits get squeezed as inflation eases
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Liverpool great Jordan Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ettifaq
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises African summit that Russia will make maximum efforts to avert a food crisis

January 2008 — A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences predicts that the ethanol mandate will increase nitrogen pollution in rivers, worsening the Gulf of Mexico’s dead zone, which cannot support sea life.

February 2008 — A study in the journal Science warns that if U.S. biofuel policy encourages farmers to plow into untouched grassland or farmland that has been set aside for conservation, it will undermine efforts to reduce greenhouse gases. That’s because plowing into grassland releases carbon dioxide. The Department of Energy responds that the new fuel standard can be met without plowing into any conservation land.

2008 — The amount of farmland set aside for conservation suddenly decreases. About 34 million acres (13.8 million hectares) are enrolled in the government’s voluntary Conservation Reserve Program, a drop of about 2 million from 2007.

May 2009 — President Obama’s EPA takes the first steps toward implementing the new ethanol mandate. Government experts conclude that corn ethanol is, on average, 16 percent better than gasoline when it comes to greenhouse gas emissions. The law requires that new ethanol plants be 20 percent better.

2009 — Enrollment in the Conservation Reserve Program falls again, this time by nearly 1 million acres.

March 2010 — After lobbying from the agriculture industry, EPA publishes its final rule on the new ethanol mandate. The new analysis shows ethanol is 21 percent better than gasoline, slightly better than required by law. As part of the analysis, the government assumes corn prices will rise only slightly, to $3.59 a bushel, by 2022.

August 2010 — Corn sells for $3.65, already eclipsing the government’s long-term price estimate.

2010 — For the first time on record, ethanol is the No. 1 use for American corn, eclipsing livestock feed. Some 2.4 million more acres (970,000 hectares) disappear from the Conservation Reserve Program.

February 2011 — Corn sells for $5.65a bushel.

2011 — Farmland acreage set aside for conservation continues to fall, this time by 173,000 acres. About 4.8 million acres have been lost since 2006.

January 2012 — A 30-year-old federal subsidy for ethanol expires, along with a tariff on imported ethanol. Ethanol blenders were getting a tax credit of 45 cents per gallon. Corn sells for $6.07.

2012 — Another 1.5 million acres (610,000 hectares) of conservation land disappears, bringing the total to more than 6 million since 2006.

March 2013 — A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences uses satellite data to show that rising corn prices have encouraged farmers to convert grassland to cropland, which releases carbon dioxide into the air. The Renewable Fuel Association responds that “the extremely high rate of error associated with the satellite imagery” makes the study’s results “highly questionable and irrelevant to the biofuels policy debate.” Corn sells for $7.13.

May 2013 — Des Moines Water Works in Iowa reports historic levels of nitrates in the drinking-water supply, blames agricultural fertilizer.

July 2013 — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announces the size of the Gulf of Mexico dead zone has increased. Larry McKinney, executive director of the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, blames ethanol production.

August 2013 — EPA finalizes renewable fuel standard for 2013, requiring 16.55 billion gallons (62.65 million liters) of biofuels, mostly ethanol, to be consumed in U.S. this year. Corn sells for $6.21.