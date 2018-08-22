FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

MCSO: Suspect in fatal Youngtown shooting in May is arrested

 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Youngtown three months ago has been arrested.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Anthony Joe Romero is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

At his initial court appearance Wednesday, bond was set at $1 million for Romero, who doesn’t have a lawyer yet.

Sheriff’s officials say Peoria police arrested Romero at a traffic stop Tuesday.

Authorities had been searching for Romero since he allegedly fled the scene of a May 17 shooting that left Ruben Hernandez dead following an argument.

They say Romero abandoned the vehicle at a Youngtown shopping center.

Detectives recovered it and reported finding ammunition that matched the shell casings and caliber type from the shooting scene.