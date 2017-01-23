Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

4 men arrested in shooting death of high school student

 
Share

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Four men have been arrested in the shooting death of a Leflore County High School student.

Knicholas Bradley, 17, was shot the night of Jan. 15. The shooting followed a gunfight outside an Itta Bena club that wounded two other men.

The Greenwood Commonwealth (http://bit.ly/2iWlCQk) reports deputies arrested Demarcio Barnes, 18, on Saturday, charging him with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Three men were arrested on those charges earlier — Cedric Cross, 19? Devonte Demond Williams, 18? and Andraus Griggs, 18.

Another man is charged with aggravated assault in a related Jan. 14 beating, as well as being an accessory to the shooting and attempted arson.

It’s unclear if any of the men have lawyers. All are jailed.

Deputies seek to arrest two other men in the beating.

___

Information from: The Greenwood Commonwealth, http://www.gwcommonwealth.com