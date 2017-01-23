4 men arrested in shooting death of high school student

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Four men have been arrested in the shooting death of a Leflore County High School student.

Knicholas Bradley, 17, was shot the night of Jan. 15. The shooting followed a gunfight outside an Itta Bena club that wounded two other men.

The Greenwood Commonwealth (http://bit.ly/2iWlCQk) reports deputies arrested Demarcio Barnes, 18, on Saturday, charging him with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Three men were arrested on those charges earlier — Cedric Cross, 19? Devonte Demond Williams, 18? and Andraus Griggs, 18.

Another man is charged with aggravated assault in a related Jan. 14 beating, as well as being an accessory to the shooting and attempted arson.

It’s unclear if any of the men have lawyers. All are jailed.

Deputies seek to arrest two other men in the beating.

___

Information from: The Greenwood Commonwealth, http://www.gwcommonwealth.com