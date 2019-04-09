FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man convicted of murder, dismemberment in 2013 slaying

 
Share

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A jury has convicted a southwestern Illinois man of killing and dismembering a woman in 2013.

In a news release, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office says the jury deliberated for four hours on Monday before finding 35-year-old Brandon L. Chittum guilty of first-degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealing a homicide in the death of the woman whose remains were found along the Illinois River in Greene County.

Chittum of Collinsville is the second man to be convicted in the slaying of 30-year-old Courtney Coats of Alton. In 2014, co-defendant Patrick Chase was sentenced to 65 years in state prison for the crime.

Chittum faces a minimum sentence of 65 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.