Bond set for Carrington mother charged in baby’s death

 
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Bond has been set at $250,000 cash or $500,000 surety for a Carrington woman charged in the death of her 4-month-old boy.

KQDJ radio reports that 25-year-old Justice Lange made her initial court appearance Thursday on charges of manslaughter and child neglect. Together they carry a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison.

The body of Tyr Lange was found Saturday near a slough in rural Stutsman County after a two-day search. Justice Lange had told authorities that she could not recall a four-day span or where she had left the baby.

Lange is being held in a Jamestown jail. Court documents don’t list an attorney.

Information from: KQDJ-AM, http://www.newsdakota.com/kqdj-1400am